ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Trillium Health is getting a major boost. Almost $5 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act were announced Wednesday for the renovation of the food pantry on Monroe Avenue.

The funding will also increase the amount of food being offered, support full-time staff, and purchase a large freezer for storage.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello explains how this will impact local families.

“Food insecurity is a major concern in our community,” Bello said. “The Feeding America Organization reports that 12% of the Monroe County population is food insecure. This is really helping anyone who’s been impacted by food insecurity.”

The renovation is expected to be completed by next year. Trillium Health will also have two mini food pantries at satellite locations to assist families in need.