Trial date set for man suspected of stabbing RPD officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) –The Monroe County District Attorney said the man suspected of stabbing Rochester Police Officer Denny Wright was free and out on the street even though had had been in and out of the courtroom this year.

Before Friday’s attack on Peck Street, Keith Williams was well known to Rochester Police officers. Between January and July, Williams was arrested, arraigned, and released multiple times.

Williams is charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of a police officer for Friday’s incident.

Williams is also expected to face trial on October 24 for another charge that’s unrelated to the stabbing.

In honor of Officer Wright the Rochester Police Locust Club has created a ‘Denny Wright Fund’ to unite the many offers pouring in to support Officer Wright.

The fund is set up through Canandaigua National Bank. Donations can be made at any branch.