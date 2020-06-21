1  of  74
Trey Songz hosts ‘Feed Your City’ event in Virginia

PETERSBURG, V.A. (WRIC) — As part of a three-day weekend of events, Petersburg native Trey Songz hosted ‘Feed Your City’ in his hometown Saturday to provide fresh groceries and PPE supplies.

“This city has shown me so much, taught me so much,” Songz said. “I was born and raised here. I was taught to love here. I was taught to spread love here.”

Songz was challenged by fellow Virginia native Pusha T, who was also in Petersburg, to hold the event and teamed up with the Ricky Davis Foundation.

“It feels good, it feels great, to have people out. Just to have some joy, it’s been nothing but negative,” Davis said.

Lines of people could be seen accepting donations — with crowds full of laughter and joy behind masks and other face coverings.

“We understand that the mood of change is now,” Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham who attended the event, said. “We have the Black Lives Matter movement, and we are using it to engage all of our young people that are interested in change, and change starting in their community.”

On Friday, Songz held a Juneteenth vigil in Richmond at the Robert E. Lee statue.

Songz will end the weekend with a Black Live Matter Father’s Day Bike Ride.

