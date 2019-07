Brighton Police closed part of Elmwood Avenue Saturday night after multiple people, at least three, were seen on top of the Rochester Psychiatric center on Elmwood Avenue.

Fire Departments were also on the scene after there were calls of a fire coming from the building.

Police at the scene did say three of those trespassers were transported to the hospital.

Police were searching the building for any remaining trespassers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.