ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual ‘Trees for Troops’ program is once again spreading holiday cheer to our service members and their families.

It’s the 19th year of the program, providing real Christmas trees to military personnel and their families.

Stokoe Farms was this year’s regional pick-up site locally where volunteers loaded up the donated trees into delivery trucks before being distributed.

This is about more than just festive decor according to retired Navy Chief Mark Watts who says the meaning behind the project is deeply rooted.

