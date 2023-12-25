ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) –Millions of people are traveling this holiday season— most to visit loved ones.

“I’m picking up my brother and sister-in-law,” said Jeremiah Miller “they’re coming in to surprise my parents. They haven’t seen them in two years.”

It was a day of last-minute holiday travels for those at Rochester International Airport. According to AAA, over 115 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the 10 day holiday week.

“It’s been five months since we’ve seen each other so he’s coming out to have our big Hallmark reunion,” said Cass Bogausch who was at the airport to pick up her boyfriend.

Some travelers might even be seeing family for the first time in months— adding to the 2.2% increase of total travelers this year, compared to last. This is also the second highest year end travel forecast since 2000.

“I’m visiting my daughter,” said Latisha Morris “She just moved to Rochester in February. So, this is my first time in New York.”

Although many flew to their final destinations, AAA predicts that 104 million will drive and the worst travel days, in terms of traffic, will be from Tuesday the 26th to Saturday the 30th, from afternoon to evening. But traffic should be clear before 12PM— so keep that in mind as you make your plans.