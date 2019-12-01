Travel Advisories for our viewing area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty and Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson issued travel advisories on Sunday morning due to icy conditions and numerous accidents.

“This advisory does not restrict travel, but motorists are urged to stay off the roads, due to hazardous driving conditions,” Sheriff Henderson said. “If you have to travel, you are urged to use caution.”

Sheriff Dougherty said deputies have encountered black ice and is urging drivers to be especially cautious while on the road.

**TRAVEL ADVISORY**LIVINGSTON COUNTY- Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty has issued a travel advisory for Livingston County… Posted by Livingston County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, December 1, 2019

“If you are involved in a motor vehicle accident remain in your vehicle, if safe to do so and wait for emergency assistance to arrive,” Sheriff Henderson said. “Pull off the highway as far as you can, if you are involved in an accident.”

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several traffic accidents as a result of Sunday’s freezing rain and icy road conditions. Sheriff Spike advises drivers to reduce their speed and beware of icy conditions.

Travel Advisory https://t.co/Sqrb9X1QT4 — Seneca NY Sheriff (@SenecaSheriff) December 1, 2019

Troop A- WNY roadways are icy with a rain/freeze mix. Use catch if you have to travel. pic.twitter.com/lW6W0pOERk — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) December 1, 2019

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Steuben County Office of Emergency Services recommended no unnecessary travel on Sunday.

“Motorists are recommended to use extreme caution while traveling if they must,” Timothy Marshall said.