Transportation now offered to breast cancer patients in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The lack of transportation can be a real barrier for a lot of people when it comes to accessing health care. Patients at URMC Thompson Health’s Breast Image Center in Canandaigua can now get a ride at no cost.

The recently launched program is through a partnership with a local taxi service funded from proceeds of a motorcycle ride fundraiser by three Local American Legion Posts.

It is not just for breast cancer patients, it is also for those who are scheduled for bone density screenings, ultrasound exams, biopsies or other exams.

The services extends for patients in Ontario, Livingston and Wayne counties.

The center says it is designed to bridge the gap so care can be accessed in a timely manner.

“I would hate for any patient not come in because they were not able to,” said Dr. Satpal Kaur, a radiologist at the imaging center.

“We want to be able to serve our community no matter what your financial situation is — for us to be able to bring those patients in and serve them, that’s the most important part.”

“We have seen that people do cancel and put off care. I think that’s kind of indicative of most people’s lifestyles,” said Mary Schneiter, director of development & corporate communications at URMC Thompson Health.

“We don’t always take care of ourselves first because we’re so busy caring for others. But this really enables people to put their own self care at the front of the line.”

Officials say the only limitation is that the service is not available to those requiring medical transport.

Meanwhile, Medicaid patients must follow a process in which they contact the taxi service the center has partnered with three days prior to the appointment so that medicaid can process the service.

For more information on assistance with transportation to and from appointments, call the center at (585) 396-6651.

