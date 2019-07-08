Train hits SUV on tracks in Wayne County

An Amtrak train, carrying 249 passengers hit a Jeep in the town of Savannah Sunday evening. Five passengers inside the car were able to get to safety before the train struck the SUV.

Witnesses say the car got a flat tire and they were unable to push it off the tracks. One of the passengers took an ATV to get help but was unable to find anyone nearby.

The train came, struck the Jeep at Brown Road in Wayne County. Amtrak released a statement saying services were temporarily suspended but, the road and tracks are back open.