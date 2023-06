ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— Darien Fire and Ambulance responded to a train derailment Monday afternoon.

According to Tim Yeager, Fire Coordinator with Genesee County, four cars carrying tractor-trailer units were involved. Officials say that preliminary investigation points to a possible mechanical failure.

Photo by Video News Service

No injuries were reported, and there is no hazardous materials threat.

The crossings from Snypery Road to Townline Road will be closed for about two days.