Portion of 490W reopened after accident, 2 hospitalized with injuries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of I-490 west has been reopened after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office cleaned up the scene and continue to investigate a crash that sent two people to the hospital.

According to the MCSO, around 3:10 a.m. a tractor trailer collided with another vehicle resulting in both vehicles coming to a stop in the roadway. Two people were injured and taken to area hospitals for what officials described as non-life threatening injuries.

I-490 west was temporarily closed between NY-259 and NY-36 while officials investigate.