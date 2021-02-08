Mount Read Boulevard reopens for traffic after water main break Monday

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Mount Read Boulevard has reopened to traffic after an evening water main break, according to Greece police officials.

The road reopened around 10 p.m. Monday.

Rochester police officers discovered a large amount of water in the area of Mount Read Boulevard and West Ridge Road around 6 p.m. Monday, officials said.

Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich posted on Facebook at 7:36 p.m. Monday:

“I just wanted to pass along that there is a massive water main break on Mount Read Boulevard. The road is flooded between Joanne Drive and West Ridge. Monroe County Water Authority personnel are on site and working on the issue. Please avoid the area if at all possible. If you live near the area please proceed with caution.”

