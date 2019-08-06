Skip to content
Traffic
Mount Read Boulevard reopens for traffic after water main break Monday
Portion of 490W reopened after accident, 2 hospitalized with injuries
Mt. Read Blvd. improvement project completed in Rochester
West Bloomfield Road reopened days after fatal helicopter crash
Risky driving: US traffic deaths up despite virus lockdowns
More Traffic Headlines
Fairport lift bridge reopening scheduled for April
New York law ends driver’s license suspensions over unpaid fines
Large sink hole closes part of Wheatland Center Road
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigating crash on Lehigh Station Road
Finger Lakes region to receive $41.2 million from state for new pavement projects
Roundabout in Victor now open to traffic
Intersection project complete in Ontario County
Roundabout on Route 96 in Victor expected to open next month, DOT officials say
Construction to begin on Lake Avenue
Construction to begin on Lyell Avenue on Monday
Trending Stories
Body recovered from car parked near Park Avenue identified as missing Livingston County woman
URMC to end executive health, special patient services programs in wake of donor vaccine priority email
City releases full body camera video of 9-year-old girl pepper sprayed by officers, online police discipline database now open
Car in fatal Brighton hit-and-run located, police searching for driver
Adirondack Railroad to offer 6-mile railbike adventure starting May 2021
Arrest made after attempted theft of Warhol painting at Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester
Juveniles detained after Perinton carjacking, police chase into Rochester
Third stimulus checks: Where we stand on $1,400 payments and who would be eligible
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Scattered lake flakes this morning, still a chill
Adam Interviews
Video Center
