Drivers, DOT talk about the impact of the Rt. 104 flyover ramp closure

DOT asks for patience, says delays should last a few more weeks

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The overpass connecting Route 104 eastbound to Interstate 590 is closed for upgrades. If you’ve driven through the stretch of road and surrounding area recently…you’ve probably done so slowly.

“(I’m) getting used to it,” says one driver.

“It’s pretty bad. You wait and you actually delay your ride because you know it’s going to be terrible,” adds another driver.

“I’m using it as an opportunity to relax. I’ve got some tunes going,” says a driver, shades on and mellow.

Motorists have to take I-590 South to Empire Boulevard, exit, and get back on I-590 North to get on Rt. 104 at Bay Bridge.

Jordan Guerrein with the New York State Department of Transportation says, “It’s a proactive job, this is us getting out in front of any issues before they happen here.”

On the bridge, the Department of Transportation is making concrete deck repairs, fixing the surface of the bridge, replacing bridge joints, and adding concrete barriers on the side of the road.

“This is a heavily traveled bridge in Monroe County so, this is part of a project in eight locations throughout the county that we’ve strategically assessed,” says Guerrein.

They want to get the work done in the summer and before school starts. And the timeline? We’re about a week into a four to five-week job.

“We have contractors working in two different shifts throughout the day, Monday through Saturday to try and get this work done,” says Guerrein.

He’s asking drivers who have to take the 104 to 590 South detour to be patient. He says this will lead to a better, long-term benefit.

“Just bear with us, our crews are working around the clock,” he says.