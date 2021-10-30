Traffic changes for Sunday’s Bills game announced

For the second time in a month, an outburst of auroras could dazzle nighttime sky watchers as we head into Halloween. This particular display could be even better than the first.

Like people, our sun is (at times) peppered with freckles. These freckles, called sunspots, are boiling cauldrons of concentrated energy just waiting to erupt. When conditions are just right, these sunspots can "pop". This of it like a little sun burp, spewing out enormous plumes of highly energetic plasma into space. Many times, these burps of energy fly out away from the sun never to encounter anything worth mentioning. Other times, these "coronal mass ejections,", or CME for short, encounter objects floating around in space. That's where you and I come in. This week's CME is forecast to directly impact Earth, setting of a cascade of radio and magnetic disturbances that trigger auroras.