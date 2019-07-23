Traffic backups making it difficult for fire trucks to leave Laurelton station

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y (WROC) — A detour on 590 could be creating dangerous conditions for residents in East Irondequoit.

According to the Laurelton Fire Department, traffic on Empire Boulevard gets gridlocked for hours every day, blocking firetrucks from leaving. The closure of the Route 104 flyover ramp is causing that backup.

Firefighters say in an emergency every second counts. And while signs have been posted asking drivers to leave space for the trucks to come and go, they’ve been largely ignored, especially during rush hour.

Laurelton firefighters say leaving room will not impact your commute that much, and it could mean the difference between life or death for someone caught up in an emergency.

“It’s an issue. They need to be aware of their surroundings,” said Rochester Firefighter Dave Price. “They’re not gaining any time if they stop short of the firehouse and wait till it clears and moves. Once again with all the traffic, it’s delaying yourself 30 minutes.”

Price says plan ahead for the delays and hopefully, the construction will be finished soon.