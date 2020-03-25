1  of  74
Tractor-trailers carrying $8.7 million in meth, pot stopped at South Texas border crossing

Packages containing 3,272 pounds of marijuana seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas. (Courtesy CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A pair of drug busts netted more than $8.7 million worth of narcotics last week at a South Texas border crossing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Both drug seizures occurred at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas.

On Friday, border officers conducted a non-intrusive imaging inspection on a tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of plastic containers. With the help of a drug-sniffing dog, officers found 137 packages containing 3,272 pounds of marijuana.

The previous day, border officers discovered 159 packages containing 581 pounds of methamphetamine in a tractor-trailer following a secondary inspection that also involved an NII and the assistance of a canine unit.

“CBP officers display a high level of vigilance in preventing contraband from entering our country each day,” Laredo Port Director Gregory Alvarez said in a statement.

CBP officers seized the narcotics, which had a combined estimated street value of $8,790,180.

Special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations are investigating both incidents.

