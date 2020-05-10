Tractor-trailer full of hogs overturns in Virginia

SUFFOLK, V.A. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer full of live hogs overturned Saturday morning near Suffolk Executive Airport.

According to police, the accident happened on Carolina Road just after 8 a.m.

Northbound and southbound sides of Carolina Road between Turlington Road and the Whaleyville split were closed with detours in place.

Reports said the truck was carrying livestock with approximately 180 hogs on board at the time of the accident.

It is unknown at this time as to the number of deceased or injured animal.

Suffolk Animal Control responded to the scene as well as crews from Suffolk Public Works.

Officials said the portion of the roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.