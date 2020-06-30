1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Tracking the Tropics Week 5: June storms, Hurricane Hazel & the nickname ‘Hurricane Alley’

News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In Week five of Tracking the Tropics, we head out to Houston to discuss June storms and take a look back at the devastation of Hurricane Hazel which birthed the nickname “Hurricane Alley” for the North Carolina coast.

Although June is the first official month of the Atlantic hurricane season, it is historically not an active month for hurricanes or tropical storms. Despite that history, we have seen four named storms in the month of June for 2020.

KIAH Meteorologist Maria Sotolongo in Houston takes you back to a notorious June storm: Tropical Storm Allison, which ravaged southeast Texas in June 2001.

Allison dropped heavy rainfall, peaking at over 40 inches in some parts of Texas.

The worst of the storm hit down in Houston. In the storm’s aftermath, more than 30,000 in the city became homeless. Allison flooded over 70,000 homes and destroyed nearly 3,000 homes. Twenty-three people died in Texas as a result.

Fourty-seven years earlier in 1954, Hurricane Hazel was the strongest and only Category 4 hurricane to hit the North Carolina coast. Hazel was also the costliest and deadliest, causing at least 469 deaths in Haiti, 95 in the United States and 81 in Canada. For its devastation, the name “Hazel” was retired from Atlantic hurricane names.

Hazel was one of three major hurricanes during the 1954 Atlantic hurricane season and for that, North Carolina’s coast earned the nickname “Hurricane Alley” for the decade.

FOX8 WGHP Chief Meteorologist Van Denton dives deeper into the history of Hurricane Hazel and the catchy nickname Hurricane Alley.

