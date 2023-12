ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Christmas Eve, kids around the world will be tracking Santa, and it’s all possible with the help of local military.

NORAD’s Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome will be monitoring the skies of the entire country’s eastern half, and their radars will detect Santa’s sleigh.

They’ve been sharing this tracking for almost 60 years. In the old days, kids could call a phone number. You can still call a phone number, but you can track Santa online HERE.