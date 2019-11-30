Toys get new life during holiday season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Three churches in the Rochester area created a program to provide relief to those doing holiday shopping while on a budget.

New Life Toys has entered its 8th year and continues to reach shoppers who are looking for nice, used toys for their children.

The toys donated to New Life Toys have been fixed and cleaned and are being sold for very low prices, Pat Fink said.

Those who work at New Life Toys walk away with a work experience that includes training and mentoring to bring quality toys to those in the Rochester community for affordable prices and to reuse them rather than seeing the toys end up in landfills.

Shoppers can visit People’s Ministry in Rochester on Dewey Avenue on the Saturdays before Christmas.