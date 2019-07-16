Town to hear Woodstock 50 appeal a month ’til festival

VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — Woodstock 50 organizers will have a chance to appeal an upstate New York town’s denial of a permit to hold the music festival.

The Town of Vernon’s planning board is set to hear an appeal Tuesday night, exactly a month before the festival would begin.

The town denied a permit application last week for a festival Aug. 16-18 at the Vernon Downs racetrack and casino. Some local residents had voiced concerns about preparing for a big festival on short notice.

Vernon Downs emerged as a possible site for Woodstock 50 after the original venue, Watkins Glen International, pulled out last month.

A festival at Vernon Downs could host up to 65,000 people.

Organizers say the festival would be a boon for the local economy.

