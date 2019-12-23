Town of Sodus looking ahead after a devastating fire

Sodus, N.Y. (WROC)- A large fire broke out at the Sodus Highway Department barn Saturday night, destroying the building and at least seven snow plow and salt trucks inside.

The fire could not have come at a worse time, as winter officially began that same night. Now, the town and the people who live there are worried about what will happen if the snow comes, but no trucks are available to plow the roads.

“It’s the whole town. It’s the trucks, it’s the force for cleaning the roads and everything” said Dan Roder, a resident of Sodus. He and his wife were among several people who drove by the Highway Department building on Sunday, to see the devastation.



“I hope the surrounding towns pick up and help out,” said Roder. The town of Williamson has pledged several plows to Sodus if it needs them. Right now, the town hopes to recover and repair three trucks still left inside the charred building.

I just spoke to the Sodus town supervisor. He tells me the fire affected a majority of the plow trucks that were inside the barn. He says a couple nearby towns have already reached out and offered to share theirs. He adds that this is a significant loss @News_8 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) December 22, 2019

A Sodus town official told us the town is working hard to find a solution. A meeting is scheduled in the town of Sodus Monday night to discuss the fire and what plans are in place moving forward.

The New York State Department of Transportation said they are aware of this situation but, made no decision on whether or not they plan to take action.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.