Town of Sodus holds meeting to prepare plan following fire at Highway Department barn

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) – The town of Sodus held a meeting Monday night to discuss options going forward after a fire at the Highway Department barn Saturday night. Several plow and salt trucks were destroyed in the fire, leaving the town scrambling before the next big snowfall.

Ahead of the meeting, the Sodus town supervisor, Steve LeRoy, said he hopes to get a plan in place Monday night. He wants everyone to get on the same page to get the snow plowed as effectively as possible. He said several nearby towns in Wayne and Ontario counties have reached out to offer their plows and places to store them.

The fire broke out Saturday night and nearly 15 fire crews helped put it out over two hours. The building was a total loss and at least four of the eight of the snowplows were destroyed. The town is still hoping to repair a couple of trucks.

Sodus has more miles of road than any town in the county so LeRoy said this is a huge blow. He also said this is his last term as the supervisor. He’s only in this role one more week, and this isn’t how he expected his term to end.

“Top priority is public safety, we need to make sure we’re getting the snow plowed and it appears that’ll come out of tonight’s meeting tonight as well. I know the highway superintendent this morning met with other superintendents and they’re trying to hammer out a plan to get the snowplows, so one way or another the roads will be cleared,” he said.

He also added this is a perfect example of how a community can come together in a time of need.