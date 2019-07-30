A crucial vote today will determine whether or not the construction of the $8.9 million dollar community center will move forward.
Town leaders say their recreation program has significantly increased over the years, but it suffers due to lack of space.
Leaders say this proposed community center will help solve that and would make Irondequoit competitive with other communities who have community rec centers.
Developers hope the renovations will attract more tenants.
As far as security goes, the town says there would be a space provided at Skyview on the Ridge for the Irondequoit police department to use.
This wouldn’t be a substation but more of having a physical presence there.
If voters approve the center today, the town says construction is expected to start the beginning of next year.
Town of Irondequoit to vote on a community center for Skyview on the Ridge
