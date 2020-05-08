Town of Greece lays off 15 part-time workers to cut costs amid COVID-19

1  of  76
GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Fifteen part-time employees with the Town of Greece have been laid off, Greece Deputy Supervisor Michelle Marini told News 8.

The layoffs come as a cost-saving measure, according to a statement from Bill Reilich, the Greece Town Supervisor.

“The Town has recently begun to implement cost-containment measures because we believe that we cannot require taxpayers to shoulder more expense than what is absolutely essential in times like this,” said Reilich’s statement.

“”We hope that these layoff will be temporary but with the uncertainty of the virus and the economy, we cannot say whether the positions will be restored anytime soon,” Reilich’s statement continued.

