BRANCHPORT, N.Y. (WROC)– More than 350 bicyclists took part in the annual Tour de Teddi to benefit Camp Good Days and Special Times. The ride took place at the camp’s recreational facility in Branchport.

Camp Good Days is a summer camp for kids and families battling with cancer.

The riders got a chance to pick between bicycling 45 miles around Keuka Lake or a 27-mile ride to Hammondsport and back.