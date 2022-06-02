WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new 20 foot by 20 foot pollinator garden is going in the Webster Arboretum Thursday thanks to Xerox Corporation.

As part of their sustainability efforts, Xerox will be sending 20 employees to dig, till, and plant flowers in the new 400-square-foot space.

The garden is designed to support indigenous ecological systems in the arboretum by attracting pollinators.

“I have wanted to do this for years and am so happy we are completing it before I retire,” senior environmental engineer Danelle Giannini stated in a press release.

The garden will be built using tools from the South East Area Coalition Tool Shed, a membership-based, fully stocked shed. Members can rent up to five tools at a time, as many times as they need.

Webster Arboretum is a donation-based community park that regularly holds events and educational activities. To learn more about the park, visit their website.