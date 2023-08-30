ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Transportation has provided an update on the emergency road closure on St. Paul Blvd Tuesday.

Officials say work continued through the weekend. Crews connected a new 36-inch storm sewer pipe to an existing pipe. They say the excavation is being backfilled.

The next steps, according to the Monroe County DOT, are restoring the utilities, asphalt, curbing, sidewalk, traffic signs, and pavement markings over the next several days.

The Monroe County DOT also says efforts will be made in hopes that the road will be open for the first day of school, which is Thursday, September 7.

St. Paul Blvd. currently remains closed from Paxton Road to Wimbledon Road. Businesses remain open.

Motorists are asked to use the current posted detour of E. Ridge Road, Seneca Avenue, Titus Avenue.

On August 16, the area of St. Paul Blvd. closed after a large sinkhole opened up and consumed a vehicle.

Throughout the work of crews on repairing the sinkhole, a collapsed sewer pipe was discovered and has since been replaced.