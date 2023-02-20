ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman is dead after a tree fell on her in Genesee County.

According to New York State Police, a tree was being cut down around 9:50 a.m. at the WNY Gas & Stream Engine Association on Gillate Road in Alexander when it fell on the 65-year-old woman.

Neighbors called 911 and removed the tree with a tractor. Police attempted to perform life-saving measures at the scene, but the woman did not survive. Her identity has not yet been released.

Investigators say hear death appears to be accidental.

Location