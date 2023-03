A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Batavia woman was killed in a three-car crash on Route 5 Friday evening.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Maryellen Wilber, 68, was driving westbound in the Town of Batavia around 6:30 p.m. when she crossed into oncoming traffic and hit two other vehicles.

Wilber was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said one of the other drivers was hospitalized with lower body injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.