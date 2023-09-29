ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wilmot Cancer Institute is getting ready to throw its first ever Wilmot Warrior Weekend.

Wilmot has been hosting its annual Warrior Walk for over a decade. It’s usually a one-mile walk and 5k to benefit the institute. This year it’s going to be a lot bigger, with a bike ride and other activities.

Organizers say their goal is to raise around $1 million this year for cancer research.

“What we do with that money is we fund pilot grants,” said Dr. David Linehan with the Wilmot Cancer Institute. “So there’s young, promising cancer investigators, and so we take these small grants and we give them money to do their research. And those typically turn into much larger grants from the National Institute of Health and the Cancer Institute, so there’s great evidence that funding these pilot grants turn into much bigger grants that allow us to do very impactful research that changes the way we take care of cancer patients and improve outcomes — the most important thing.”

News 8’s very own Mikhaela Singleton had the honor of emceeing this event.