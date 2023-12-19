ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As you prepare for the holidays —and mentally prepare for cleaning up afterwards— it’s important to know what you can and cannot recycle.

This includes decorations you may use, wrappings for gifts, food items, and more.

Officials with the WM Eco Park say things like bows, ribbons and metallic products are among those items that should not end up in the recycling bin.

A good rule of thumb: if it’s not clean, dry, and empty, it cannot be recycled.

Officials say families generate 25% more trash during the holiday season than any other time of the year. Click here for more information.