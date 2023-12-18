ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Just weeks away from the January 1 deadline when WellNow Urgent Care will stop accepting Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance, the urgent care provider says there’s still time for Excellus to reconsider contract negotiations for a higher reimbursement rate.

Working out contracts and reimbursement rates seems to be something we hear about every few years. For their part, the Chief Medical Officer at WellNow updated the media and elected officials across New York Monday, saying costs could soon go up for hundreds of thousands of patients across our state.

Dr. Robert Biernbaum claims not only does Excellus refuse what WellNow describes as a “fair reimbursement rate,” he says the insurance provider has been consistently paying out less and less for WellNow’s urgent care services.

“The response we’ve received so far is we’re being reimbursed similar to other like services, and I guess the concern that I have is, I don’t know what like services that they are referring to,” he said.

Dr. Biernbaum argues urgent cares help keep primary care physicians and emergency rooms from becoming overwhelmed.

“Our service truly is a go-between between a primary care and an emergency department, and we have x-ray on site, we perform reduction of fractures, we take care of patients with sprains, lacerations,” he said. “Those are things that are not done by primary care providers.”

He says if the reimbursement arrangement is allowed to expire on January 1, the average Excellus patient will pay about $165 in out-of-network costs, versus an in-network copay. Dr. Biernbaum says his main concern is the effect on Medicaid patients and those in rural communities, which can sometimes be considered “healthcare deserts.”

“We obviously would never want to close down a site that serves a rural community, because it’s why we put WellNows in rural communities, because we know that there aren’t a lot of other choices,” Dr. Biernbaum said.

There are currently five WellNow offices in our region. The previous contract with Excellus had been operational since 2016.

Exceullus Blue Cross Blue Shield provided a statement Monday, saying: