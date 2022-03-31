WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A small business is working to help Ukraine with local beeswax.

The North Bee Gift Shop in Webster is selling homemade sunflower molds, with 100% of the proceeds going towards Roc Maidan.

“To help the people in Ukraine, the children, the women the families,” said owner/founder Amy Stringer.

She says when tensions came to a head, she wanted to do something.

Her idea starts with her homemade beeswax and a few silicone molds. Stringer has been beekeeping for about six years.

“It does smell delicious,” Stringer said while pouring wax. “I have literally been pouring sunflowers all day.”

Part of her inspiration, comes from her own family tree.

Her great-grandmother came to America from Ukraine but died before Stringer ever got the chance to meet her.

Stringer says her craftiness is something she got from these ancestors.

Today, she still has family there.

“My aunt is very upset because we have family and relatives over there, my cousin is very upset about all the infrastructure, the national monuments,” she said.

But making sunflower molds was the best she could do. And it’s making a difference.

Funds go towards things like medical supplies, tactical gear, hygiene items, and more.

And she’s got the help of the community behind her…

“The community really, really showed up for this,” said Stringer. “It makes me feel really good, it just warms my heart, gives me a good feeling.”

The shop has raised almost $3,000 in funds, so far.

Starting in April, Stringer will donate a portion of sales instead of 100%. She’ll be assessing the need on a monthly basis.

“Next week, I’m going to have a check for Roc Maidan, and I’m going to hand them a check for a good amount of money that my customers and I together were able to raise, and I feel really good about it. I hope my customers feel really good about it.”