Sunday was a day to remember in Rochester. For much of the workweek, meteorologists all over Rochester were teasing ahead to a weekend forecast that could feature near record warmth and very windy conditions. By Friday and into Saturday, concern was increasing that Sunday’s wind could end up being something more sinister. And the catalyst would be the last thing many folks would associate with damaging winds: Sunshine.

When I was a meteorologist in Alabama, we spent many Spring days worrying about sunshine. Generally speaking, here in WNY, we crave it. But in a place prone to severe weather, sunshine can often provide a dangerous boost of fuel that take take thunderstorms to a level that can cause damage and even injury or death. While we didn’t deal with any thunderstorms Sunday, the meteorology in place was the same. Here’s how sunshine generated some of the strongest winds in Rochester’s recorded history:

Realize it or not, winds above your heads are whipping on any given day. It’s a normal characteristic of our atmosphere. As you increase with height, temperatures decrease and winds increase. Winds do this as a result of stronger differences in pressure & the elimination of friction that acts to slows surface winds down (think trees, buildings, etc). As a pilot, they often utilize these fast moving currents of air to their advantage on flights. Whenever a storm system approaches WNY, this concept becomes more magnified. Winds a few thousand feet above our heads whip and scream. Often, this can go unnoticed. As long as there is nothing to forcefully drive these higher winds aloft down to the ground, we don’t care. During high wind events, meteorologists work to figure out if there is some sort of mechanism to achieve that transport of air aloft to the ground. Often, this is accomplished as colder, higher density air spills in behind a cold front, sinking toward the ground and driving those higher winds to the surface. But that didn’t happen Sunday. The strong current of winds aloft existed along and AHEAD of the arrival of that colder air. On paper, that nixes any ability for those strong winds to find their way down. But there’s an exception.

Enter sunshine. To be clear, there is nothing inherently dangerous about sunshine itself. Rather, it’s the sunshine’s ability to heat the ground and in turn the lower atmosphere. Think of it like a lava lamp. Plug it in, the light bulb buried in the base warms the “lava”. After a few hours, that lava starts warming enough to become significantly warmer than the ambient liquid in the lava lamp. This difference in temperatures (and more importantly, density), allows the lava to begin to rise. After a bit, you’ll notice the lava and surrounding liquid are in perpetual motion as warmed lava rises, only to sink in time as it cools. This circulation is an attempt to balance these temperature and density differences. Our atmosphere behaves the same way. As the sun came up Sunday without appreciable cloud cover, surface temperatures started warming rapidly. Temperatures soared into the 70s and broke records. Like our lava lamp, our lava (the air) started to rise, starting a process of rising and sinking that helped mix the lower atmosphere. Now, instead of our atmosphere existing in it’s typical form of lower winds below higher winds aloft, this turbulent mixing helped bring those higher winds down to the surface. In spite of our typical mechanism of generating damaging winds, we were able to find a homegrown way of accomplishing the same thing.

Now that you have an idea of this concept, pay attention to forecast as we start getting closer to summer. When thunderstorms are in the forecast, you’ll hear us talking about this same concept again. A good rule of thumb is this- when you have really warm air below and really cold air aloft, wild things happen!