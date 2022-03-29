ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Restaurant Revitalization Fund is one way small business owners could get help during the pandemic.

It’s been almost a year since the fund was established, and many who applied or got selected, never received help.

As a result, some say this was all handled unfairly, and are filing a lawsuit.

Melissa Fleishut, President for New York State Restaurant Association, says over 25,000 restaurants, bars and caterers applied for this help.

The money, however, ran out after only 35% got their share. Even some who got approved, missed out.

“17,800 and some, never received funding, and looks like they never will,” said Fleishut.

A few weeks ago, congress voted down on a bill that would replenish this.

“This vehicle was considered our best chance,” she said. “Senate republicans from states other than New York had objections to the amount of funding that was needed.”

Don Swartz, owner of Veneto Woodfired Pizza & Pasta in Rochester says he, and about a dozen other restaurants are taking this to court, with HoganWillig.

“Let’s really investigate what went on here,” said Swartz.

One of his main concerns: some of the money went to larger businesses instead of ma and pa’s.

“The ones that have survived, are struggling,” he said. “The inflation is really hitting restaurant industry terribly hard.”

Fleishut says restaurants are doing better overall, but many are still struggling with these lingering effects.

Some, in major debt.

“Everybody, including ourselves, dipped into that rainy day fund, which was gone through pretty quickly,” he said. “It would be nice to put some money back into that rainy day fund in case there’s issues again.”

Swartz says it feels good to recover, but not all of his colleagues are there yet.

In the meantime – he’ll be waiting to hear from the courts.

Congressman Joe Morelle has been advocating for more funds.

In a statement, he says:

“The restaurant industry has been uniquely devastated by the pandemic. To help their recovery, we enacted the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund in the American Rescue Plan.

However, this fund was quickly depleted, and many restaurants are still struggling to keep their doors open. In February, I joined local Rochester area restaurateurs to announce my sponsorship of H.R. 3807, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act, calling for an additional $60 billion to be added to the fund. I have also sent multiple letters to Congressional leadership and President Biden urging the swift replenishment of this fund.

I fully realize the importance of getting this done, with over one million jobs at stake and our local establishments still struggling to recover. I am monitoring this situation closely and will continue to advocate for additional funding.”