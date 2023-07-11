ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County EMS is now up and running answering calls.

It used to be the Lyons Ambulance Service.

The change officially launched two weekends ago. Lyons is just one of four local town ambulance services that’ll be switched over to the county.

Leaders say they’ll eventually go out to Sodus, then cover the east and west sides of the county.

The reason for all this — they say small town ambulances need the support.

“There’s a whole host of reasons why a lot of the smaller let’s say town ambulances are struggling,” said Wayne County Public Safety Committee Chairman Anthony Verno. “That’s what the county developed this program for, as a safety net for all those. Quite frankly, we see some more ambulance services going out of business in the near future. So there’s definitely going to be a need.”

They have already hired 21 new full and part time employees. There are plans in the future for new openings as the county expands these services.