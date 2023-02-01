ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul will deliver the proposed 2024 New York State Budget from the Capitol Building in Albany at noon. Hochul will present the spending blueprint she plans to follow for New York State in the upcoming fiscal year, which includes initiatives regarding mental health, affordable housing, and public safety.

In New York’s budget process, the governor proposes a comprehensive budget, coordinating with state agencies to develop a plan for expenses and revenues. That balanced budget then must be submitted to the legislature.

