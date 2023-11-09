ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Veterans Outreach Center’s Hope for Heroes, presented by West Herr Auto Group, is dedicated to the local veterans who have served our country.

If you would like to donate in support of our local veterans, click here and click the Hope for Heroes button. You can also call (585) 546-1081 or text VOCROC to 44321. Volunteers will be standing by to receive your donation right up through 8:00 p.m.

In recognition of the Veterans Outreach Center celebrating its 50th year, please consider giving $50 to help the VOC continue provide amazing support for hundreds of veterans.

At 7:30 p.m. watch the inspirational Veterans Voices or click on the individual stories below.

Wheel of Fortune can be seen at 2:37 a.m. and Jeopardy at 1:37 a.m.