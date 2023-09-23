SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse closed out its non-conference schedule on Saturday afternoon, defeating Army 29-16.

For the first time this season, SU trailed at the half 10-3. Syracuse would scored 26 unanswered points in the second half, pulling away for the win.

SU quarterback Garrett Shrader finished the day 21-26 for 245 yards and a touchdown. Shrader also added a rushing touchdown. Damien Alford hauled in nine catches for a career-high 135 yards for the Orange. LeQuint Allen topped the 100-yard mark on the ground, rushing for 104 yards on 20 carries and a score.

Syracuse is 4-0 for the second straight season. SU opens ACC play next Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome against Clemson.

To watch Syracuse head coach Dino Babers’ postgame press conference following the win over Army, click on the video player above.