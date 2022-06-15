ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A car that appears to be involved in a police chase crashed after flipping repeatedly on North Goodman Street in a shocking video sent in to News 8 Tuesday afternoon.

A nearby resident, Chucky Naz, captured the footage on his front door home security camera.

After the vehicle crashed, officers approach the car with guns drawn and a canine unit on ready, when two people climb out of the shattered windshield.

Police have not immediately responded to requests for comment.

Watch the video below:

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.