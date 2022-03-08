VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — A number of small business owners are working to rebuild, after a fire damaged an East Main St. building in February.

Thankfully no one was hurt, but some business owners say starting up again hasn’t been easy.

Molly Wolfram returned to her yoga studio a few weeks ago to find her space destroyed from smoke and water damage. Fire crews say the fire started due to an electrical short.

“I went in [after the fire], and it was way worse than I thought,” she said.

She’s owned the Victor Yoga Studio at East Main St. for 13 years.

“There was some memorabilia, it was just kind of sad but no one was hurt, luckily,” she said.

She and other owners are setting up shop elsewhere for the interim, as the landlord takes care of damage.

Wolfram is offering classes at both her friend’s Pilates studio (Pilates of Pittsford), and her boyfriend’s business space on Railroad Street. She expects this will be the case for the next few months.

Kathy Rayburn, Director of Economic Development in Victor has been them rebuild. She says a fire is the last thing they needed, after two years of a pandemic.

“These businesses really just got their doors back open,” Rayburn said. “But I have to say, they’re all taking it in stride.”

Rayburn has been connecting some of them to spaces for the meantime, like Victor Music Experience.”

“Luckily, there’s a new owner of 72 West Main where Lovely Bride is, and there’s a barn in the back,” Rayburn said. “That owner reached out to me and said ‘I’d be happy to help, send her my way as far as using the barn.”

But unfortunately, not everyone has the ability to move elsewhere in the interim.

Bright Side Sweets, a local gluten free bakery, is unable to operate elsewhere due to cross contamination concerns, and a massive loss of supplies.

“I think they’re going to be the ones hardest hit,” Rayburn said. “They lost all their product and have to rebuild that.”

She says everyone is staying positive for the most part, and is thankful for insurance and safety.

Another silver lining: in the age of social media, taking your clientele wherever you go is a lot easier than it used to be.

“It’s the people that make the space,” Wolfram said. “Our yogis are still coming out, even if we’re on the road,” she said.

Fire crews say the damage was limited to the first floor and an apartment directly above. They were able to take down the fire with minimal damage to walls, windows and doors.