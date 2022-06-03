ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester services veterans from across the region; they recently had a $7 million dollar renovation at some of their facilities including a new fitness center, upgrades to their shelter at Liberty Landing, and more.

News 8 sat down with three veterans to hear how the VOC has helped them through the years, and move past some of their darkest moments.

Marine Emil Anderson — a Vietnam Veteran — said when he came back from overseas, it was so hard to get a job and start over. But the VOC changed all that for him way back in 1973, and he’s been with them through the years receiving housing, clothing, food, and employment. And he continues to serve with them today as a men’s group mentor and with the veteran’s drug treatment court in the county.

“At one point, I went into an addiction. When I came out of my addiction, they placed me in a place called ‘Richards House’ just down the road. I stayed there for eight months. They helped me get an apartment, and after I got through with the Richards House down the street from there at Highland Manor, I stayed there about five years, and I saved my pennies and after living there five years, I bought a house,” said Anderson.

Belinda Miller served in both the Army and the Navy, when she got out of the military, the VOC connected her with job workshops and currently, a special class to deal with her stress.

“I picked up my own way of dealing with stress by cooking. And there’s a veteran cooking class here now, so I was able to dive right into that,” she said.

Marine and Vietnam Veteran James Jenkins says the VOC kept him off the streets. He burst into tears at one point on just what the VOC has done for him by giving him housing at Liberty Landing.

“I was about to lose it. But they stuck by me. All of them. This is hard for me to say this on TV. But where I came from? This is hard, trust me. It’s hard,” said Jenkins.

New mural at the VOC

The Veterans Outreach Center is located at 447 South Avenue in the City. The facility also has legal assistance, family support services, art therapy, a barbershop, and public transportation assistance.