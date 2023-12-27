ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the 1199 SEIU union voted Wednesday to approve a contract between the union and URMC.

The two sides have been negotiating since August.

Union members said they had been holding out for better wages and benefits, which they finally saw in a tentative deal late last week.

We spoke to workers and union members during the vote at Strong Memorial Hospital.

“This changes people’s lives,” Sharif Hill said. “Everyone now doesn’t have to work as much as they did work. They can come in, do their job, go home and spend time with their families and also, you know, have a living wage.”

The new three-year contract increases new hire wages to $17.00 per hour, up from $15.45. By the end of the third year of the contract, new hire rates will reach $18.38.

The contract also streamlines the process for temporary employees to become full-time benefited employees, according to a union representative.