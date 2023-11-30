ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The union representing service workers and caregivers at URMC announced their strike date Thursday.

The strike will take place Wednesday, December 13 from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The contract between 1199SEIU and URMC expired on October 31, but the two sides have been negotiating for months. The workers say they are holding out for better wages and benefits, as well as incentives to attract and keep workers. They voted on November 21 to authorize the strike.

URMC has said in the past they have tried to meet the requests from the union. Union reps say those proposals fell short of real change.