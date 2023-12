ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Union caregivers and service workers at URMC will be back at the bargaining table come Monday morning.

Union workers voted to authorize a strike for December 13, next Wednesday, unless the two sides can come to an agreement before then.

The union is holding out for better wages, benefits and incentives for worker retention.

URMC said in the past it’s tried to meet the union’s requests. Union reps say the proposals have fallen short.