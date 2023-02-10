ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — URMC is kicking off a new commercial this weekend to air during Super Bowl Sunday.

The theme is all about making advances.

Hospital leaders say that includes leading the way in COVID vaccines and clinical trials, constructing a new orthopedic care campus, and offering a first-of-it’s-kind mobile stroke unit.

Associate Vice President of Marketing Karl Withers said they were able to include dozens of staff in the 60 second commercial.

The commercial is only airing in the Rochester area.

“We knew of people that might be interested, we knew we wanted to highlight people at the new orthopedic center, the stroke unit, we went into Golisano Children’s Hospital,” he said. “We’re not trying to put words in their mouth, we’re asking them why are you here, what are you doing, tell me more about this project whatever it is you’re working on – and they’re telling us in their own voices.”

Officials say they hope the commercial catches the eyes of potential employers, as they face persistent staffing shortages.

The orthopedic center in the Marketplace Mall is set to open in the next 12 months or so, according to hospital officials.