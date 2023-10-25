ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — UR Medicine says it has made “modest reductions to charges for all levels of standard office visits” at its hospital-based urgent care facilities following a News 8 report that examined urgent care bills that topped $500.

In its investigation News 8 found 11 of UR Medicine’s 13 urgent care facilities are an extension of a hospital and, therefore, bill differently than its two standalone urgent care sites.

That difference can sometimes result in a surprisingly high bill for patients who use a hospital-based urgent care without knowing its status.

News 8 interviewed Amanda Tucker of Rochester, who entered a hospital-based UR Medicine urgent care for a strep test and received a $543 bill.

UR Medicine noted over the summer that its hospital-based urgent care facilities must meet a higher standard than standalone facilities, but this week UR Medicine said, “URMC has reviewed the fee schedule for urgent care sites operating under the SMH (Strong Memorial Hospital) license and made modest reductions to charges for all levels of standard office visits. These changes standardize charges across all UR Medicine urgent care locations in Monroe County.”

The hospital system went on to encourage patients to examine the new fees and get a look at what their bill might look like here.