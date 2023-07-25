ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester sent an update to faculty, students, and staff Tuesday regarding a June data breach impacting dozens of organizations through a third-party vendor.

A U of R spokesperson said the June 2 incident involved the third-party vendor MOVEit. According to the MOVEit website, the service is used to provide “automated file transfers of sensitive data.”

The U of R said its investigation determined the university’s broad network security was not impacted. UR Medicine’s eRecord, MyChart, and clinical applications were also secure.

The data breach may have exposed some of the personal information of students and employees, along with their spouses, domestic partners, and dependents. The university says all individuals directly impacted by the breach will receive a letter in the mail detailing the exact data that was compromised. The letters will be mailed no later than the week of July 31.

The U of R is also offering two years of free credit monitoring to anyone whose personal data was found to be compromised by the cybersecurity incident.